Lumber Liquidators Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE: LL) reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share on Tuesday, which does not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $278.85 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $272.46 million by 2.35%. This is a 3.69% increase over sales of $268.921 million the same period last year.

"Comparable store sales grew slightly in the quarter, and profitability improved significantly, in large part due to the tariff exclusions announced by the U.S. Trade Representative in November," said Interim chief customer experience officer Charles Tyson. "Reflecting on the full year, 2019 was especially dynamic with an ever-changing tariff environment. Our tariff mitigation efforts in 2019, coupled with the exclusions announced in November, allowed us to substantially improve gross margins while remaining focused on delivering value to customers."

Lumber Liquidators traded up 24.27% at $10.60 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.44 and a 52-week low of $6.59.