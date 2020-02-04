Recap: Allegheny Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) rallied 14.81% to $19.61 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $1,019,000,000 lower by 1.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $994,420,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.75 and $1.34, versus the analyst estimate of $1.34.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.50

Company's 52-week low was at $17.00

Price action over last quarter: down 2.53%

Company Description

Allegheny Technologies supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, energy, medical, and automotive. Some of the company's major product lines include titanium and nickel-based alloys. Additionally, Allegheny manufactures flat-rolled stainless steel products. Its product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.