Recap: Allot Q4 Earnings
Shares of Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) spiked 24.56% to $12.10 after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
- Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.05, which beat the estimate by $0.01.
- Revenue of $30,567,000 up by 13.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,080,000.
Looking Ahead
- Q1 revenue expected between $135,000,000 and $140,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $122,740,000.
Conference Call Details
- Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wx8emc45
Recent Stock Performance
- 52-week high was at $10.05
- 52-week low: $6.74
- Price action over last quarter: Up 44.85%
Company Profile
Allot Ltd functions in the communication equipment industry. The company provides solutions that enable mobile, fixed and enterprise service providers to protect and personalize the digital experience. Its integrated solutions include analytics, traffic management, video caching and optimization, policy control and charging, service enablement and security solutions. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe and also has a presence in Asia and Oceania, the Americas and the Middle East and Africa. The company products and services include NetworkSecure, HomeSecure, IoTSecure, DDoS Secure, Service Gateway, ClearSee Network Analytics, Unified Management, and others.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.