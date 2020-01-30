Recap: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) fell about 2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.64% over the past year to $2.71, which beat the estimate of $2.58.

Revenue of $1,384,000,000 rose by 22.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $10.65 and $11.37 compared to the analyst estimate of $11.37.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $5,500,000,000 and $5,560,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $5,640,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $141.86

52-week low was at $94.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.39%

Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing and marketing drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions. Its blockbuster product, Soliris, is approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Next-generation Ultomiris is approved in PNH and aHUS. Strensiq and Kanuma target other ultrarare metabolic diseases. Alexion's pipeline targets rare diseases with high unmet need in hematology, nephrology, metabolic diseases, neurology, cardiology, and other areas.