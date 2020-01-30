Market Overview

Recap: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) fell about 2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share were up 26.64% over the past year to $2.71, which beat the estimate of $2.58.
  • Revenue of $1,384,000,000 rose by 22.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000.

Outlook

  • Q1 EPS expected between $10.65 and $11.37 compared to the analyst estimate of $11.37.
  • Q1 revenue expected to be between $5,500,000,000 and $5,560,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $5,640,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

  • 52-week high: $141.86
  • 52-week low was at $94.59
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 3.39%

Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing and marketing drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions. Its blockbuster product, Soliris, is approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Next-generation Ultomiris is approved in PNH and aHUS. Strensiq and Kanuma target other ultrarare metabolic diseases. Alexion's pipeline targets rare diseases with high unmet need in hematology, nephrology, metabolic diseases, neurology, cardiology, and other areas.

