Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lululemon's Stock Heads Downward Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Lululemon's Stock Heads Downward Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are dropping despite reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Earnings came in at 96 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $916.1 million, beating estimates by $18.09 million. This is a 22.5% increase over sales of $747.655 million the same period last year.

The company fourth-quarter EPS at $2.10-$2.13 versus the $2.13 analyst estimate, on sales of $1.315-$1.33 billion versus a $1.32 billion estimate.

See Also: Guy Adami And Mike Khouw's Lululemon Option Trade

"We're proud of the continued momentum in our business as we live into our vision to be an experiential brand," CEO Calvin McDonald commented in the press release. "We are successfully executing on our Power of Three growth plan as we create authentic connections with new and existing guests around the world. I'd like to thank our amazing teams for achieving this strong level of performance."

Highlights

  • Revenues were up 23%
  • Comps were up 16%
  • Direct to consumer net revenue increased 29%

Lululemon shares traded down about 4.2% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed the regular session up 1.5% at $233.19 per share.

Posted-In: Calvin McDonaldEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

A Preview Of Lululemon Athletica's Q3 Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2019
Guy Adami And Mike Khouw's Lululemon Option Trade
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Facebook, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/11/2019