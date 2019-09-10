Market Overview

HD Supply Holdings Trades Lower On Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019
HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 9.09% increase over earnings of 99 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.624 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63 billion by 0.37%. This is a 1.50% increase over sales of $1.6 billion the same period last year.

"Despite a difficult start to 2019, I am proud of our more than 11,500 HD Supply associates who continue to provide exceptional service to our customers," stated Joe DeAngelo, CEO of HD Supply. "We remain confident in our ability to create value by focusing on what we can control, providing the best customer service in the industry, generating strong free cash flow and executing on our capital allocation strategy."

HD Supply Holdings shares were trading down 4.2% at $39.10 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.50 and a 52-week low of $25.

