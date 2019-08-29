Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.74 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57 by 10.83%. This is a 14.47% increase over earnings of $1.52 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.98 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.89 billion by 1.33%. This is a 8.36% increase over sales of $6.443 billion the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our second-quarter results, driven by strong performance on both the top and bottom lines," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO in a statement.

"Our results this quarter were fueled by solid execution across many fronts, including category management, merchandise innovation, store operations, and continued progress with our strategic initiatives. In addition, we remained focused on disciplined cost control, which culminated in another quarter of strong earnings growth. Given our first-half performance and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance."

Dollar General shares were trading up 7% at $151 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $145. 06 and a 52-week low of $98.08.

Related Links:

Best Buy Falls On Q2 Sales Miss

Nutanix Rallies On Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Sales Beat