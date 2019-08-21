MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 14.29%. This is a 10% decrease over earnings of 60 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $168.36 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $170.93 million by 1.50%. This is a 1.78% decrease over sales of $171.405 million the same period last year.

MSG Networks shares were trading down 2.26% at $16.47 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.13 and a 52-week low of $16.34.

