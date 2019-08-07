Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In New Relic?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on NEWR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of software analytics solutions, New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) today had a large opening gap of -38.35%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is NEWR Moving?

New Relic shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on NEWR, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Latest Ratings for NEWR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsOverweight
Aug 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Aug 2019DowngradesStrong BuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NEWR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Earnings News Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEWR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Happens When A Country Manipulates Its Currency?