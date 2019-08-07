For real-time updates on NEWR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of software analytics solutions, New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) today had a large opening gap of -38.35%.

Why Is NEWR Moving?

New Relic shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.

