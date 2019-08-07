What Caused The Opening Gap In New Relic?
For real-time updates on NEWR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
Provider of software analytics solutions, New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) today had a large opening gap of -38.35%.
Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Why Is NEWR Moving?
New Relic shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on NEWR, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Latest Ratings for NEWR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Aug 2019
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for NEWR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Earnings News Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.