Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) reported second-quarter earnings of $6.04 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.37 by 12.48%. This is a 10.83% increase over earnings of $5.45 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.93 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.8 billion by 7.22%. This is a 20.02% increase over sales of $1.608 billion the same period last year.

"We had a great quarter marked by top- and bottom-line growth as well as important advances across our innovative R&D engine," said Leonard Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron. "We are further unlocking EYLEA's potential to help patients with the recent approval in diabetic retinopathy, and are advancing a high-dose formulation into the clinic later this year.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed Monday at $299.57. The stock has a 52-week high of $442.00 and a 52-week low of $287.66.

