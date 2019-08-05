Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 7:29am   Comments
Share:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 12.9%. This is a 3.7% increase over earnings of $1.35 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.2 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.09 billion by 3.56%. This is a 23.02% decrease over sales of $4.157 billion the same period last year.

"Our strong third-quarter results and increased earnings outlook are yet another example of driving an innovative culture, strengthening our execution discipline and scaling our global network of expertise,” said Jacobs CEO Steve Demetriou. “As we execute against our strategy, we are profitably winning a greater level of business in our existing sectors, while diversifying into new high margin growth opportunities.”

Jacobs Engineering Group shares closed Friday at $79.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.85 and a 52-week low of $55.17.

Related Links:

Arconic Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Sealed Air Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JEC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Boise Cascade Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings