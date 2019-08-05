Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 12.9%. This is a 3.7% increase over earnings of $1.35 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.2 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.09 billion by 3.56%. This is a 23.02% decrease over sales of $4.157 billion the same period last year.

"Our strong third-quarter results and increased earnings outlook are yet another example of driving an innovative culture, strengthening our execution discipline and scaling our global network of expertise,” said Jacobs CEO Steve Demetriou. “As we execute against our strategy, we are profitably winning a greater level of business in our existing sectors, while diversifying into new high margin growth opportunities.”

Jacobs Engineering Group shares closed Friday at $79.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.85 and a 52-week low of $55.17.

