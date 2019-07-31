Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are falling after posting a second-quarter sales beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $275 million, beating estimates by $10.85 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

"We celebrated a big milestone in the second quarter, crossing the $1 billion annualized revenue run rate," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Co-Founder and CEO. "We see this as just the beginning, as we have the opportunity to change communications and customer engagement for decades to come. This is Day One and we're just getting started."

Highlights

Revenue up 86% year-over-year

Base Revenue up 90% year-over-year

Dollar-based net expansion rate of 140%

Twilio shares traded down 6.9% to $130 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $139.11.