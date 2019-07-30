Market Overview

FireEye Falls Following Weak Q2 Earnings, Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are getting crushed after reporting second-quarter earnings results.

Earnings came in at a loss of 1 cent per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $218 million, beating estimates by $2.8 million. The company also issued third-quarter earnings and sales guidance below estimates.

"Our billings growth in the second quarter was led by an acceleration in growth in our platform, cloud subscription, and managed services category," said CEO Kevin Mandia. "Demand was strong for our threat intelligence and managed defense solutions, as well as our strategic Mandiant services. Looking forward, we are excited by the opportunities created by the addition of the Verodin security instrumentation platform to our solutions offering."

Highlights

  • Revenue increased 7% year-over-year
  • Billings increased 13% year-over-year
  • Successfully closed the acquisition of Verodin

FireEye shares traded down more than 12.5% to $14.12 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $16.10.

Posted-In: Kevin Mandia VerodinEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

