Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Box Falls After 2020 Guidance Comes In Lower Than Expected
Jason Shubnell  
June 03, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) fell in Monday's after-hours session despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.

Box reported adjusted earnings of $(0.03) per share, which beat the consensus estimates by 2 cents. Sales of $162.97 million also beat the $161.45-million estimate.

Box sees adjusted second-quarter EPS of $(0.02)-$(0.01) versus a $(0.02) estimate on sales of $169 million-$170 million, which is at the lower end of the estimated range. The company sees FY2020 sales of $688 million-$692 million, below the $701.9-million estimate.

Box's stock traded around $16.65 per share at time of publication, down 7.1 percent in after-hours trading. Shares closed the regular session at $17.93.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOX)

Q1 Earnings Preview For Box
5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More
PagerDuty IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush: Buy SLM On Continued Weakness