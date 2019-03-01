8 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 4 percent to $61.90 in after-hours trading.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) announced plans to split into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Gap shares climbed 25.6 percent to $31.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Nordstrom shares gained 1.2 percent to $47.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion in the latest quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA will release earnings before the markets open. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares gained 1.26 percent to close at $41.76 on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. VMware shares climbed 3.6 percent to $178.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 guidance. Nutanix shares dropped 21.1 percent to $39.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $576.99 million before the opening bell. Tribune Media shares gained 0.04 percent to close at $46.23 on Thursday.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Splunk shares gained 4.7 percent to $142.30 in the after-hours trading session.
