8 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2019

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 4 percent to $61.90 in after-hours trading.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) announced plans to split into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Gap shares climbed 25.6 percent to $31.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Nordstrom shares gained 1.2 percent to $47.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion in the latest quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA will release earnings before the markets open. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares gained 1.26 percent to close at $41.76 on Thursday.

