Mattel Shares Racing Higher After Big Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
14 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
Mattel pops after posting unexpected profit (Seeking Alpha)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares spiked higher following a surprise earnings beat after Thursday's close.

The toy manufacturer reported fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share, which may not compare to the $(0.15) estimate. Sales came in at $1.524 billion, beating estimates by $84 million. Hot Wheels saw the highest full-year gross sales in the brands history.

“We remain focused on advancing our strategy to restore profitability and regain top-line growth in the short-to-mid-term and are laying the groundwork to capture the full value of our IP in the mid-to-long-term," said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel.

"After three consecutive quarters of solid, disciplined execution, we are well on our way to becoming an IP-driven, high-performing toy company and creating long-term value for our shareholders. Among all the achievements in 2018, I would like to applaud our team for regaining the #1 toy company position globally in a year full of challenges and headwinds. This is a great moment to celebrate, before we go back and continue the hard work of implementing our multi-year turnaround.”

Highlights

  • Barbie gross sales increased 12 percent year-over-year
  • Hot Wheels gross sales increased 9 percent year-over-year
  • Operating income of $107 million, an improvement of $358 million versus prior year

Matte shares were up 13.92 percent at $14.08 in after-hours trading.

Related Links:

The Toy Story: After Weak Holidays, Hasbro Set for Rebound, Mattel Reliant on Barbie

UBS: Increasingly, Toys 'R' Sold Online

