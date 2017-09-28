BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares are trading higher by $1.20 or 13 percent at $10.43 in Thursday's session. The catalyst for the rally is its second-quarter EPS beat of a nickel along with a sales beat of nearly $8 million.

After a higher open, it retreated only a dime to $9.78 before continuing its move higher. So far, the continuation rally has taken the issue to $10.68 as of 11:00 a.m. EST, but it has now backed off that high. That marks the highest level for shares since it peaked on June 14 at $11.14.

