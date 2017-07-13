Market Overview

National Beverage Loses Its Flavor Despite Q4 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2017 11:52am   Comments
National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were seen trading lower by $6.40 at $98.60 in Thursday's session. The stock is trading deep in the red despite delivering a fourth-quarter EPS beat of $0.02 along with a $30 million beat for sales.

The stock, which had a $13.00 plus rally off its July 6 low ($92.32) to its high on Wednesday of $105.24, really needed to blow the quarter away to sustain the momentum of the rally.

It did manage to make a new all-time high off the open at $106.63 but quickly reversed course as profit-takers came into the shares. The ensuing decline has taken the stock to $96.88 and it has rallied a few dollars off that low. That low comes in just below its July 10 low ($97.50) but is well above its July 7 low ($92.96).

