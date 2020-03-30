Q3 Earnings Preview For Conagra Brands

On Tuesday, Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Conagra Brands EPS will likely be near 48 cents while revenue will be around $2.58 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Conagra Brands posted a profit of 51 cents on sales of $2.71 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 5.88%. Revenue would be down 4.69% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.570 0.390 0.410 0.49 EPS Actual 0.630 0.430 0.360 0.51

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 2.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Conagra Brands. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Conagra Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/36108/indexr.html