A Preview Of Tailored Brands Q4 Earnings

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Tailored Brands analysts modeled for a loss of 53 cents per share on sales of $708.49 million.

Tailored Brands's loss in the same period a year ago was 28 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $785.76 million. Revenue would be down 9.83% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.420 0.740 0.150 -0.29 EPS Actual 0.530 0.820 0.210 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Tailored Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tailored Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tlrd/mediaframe/34636/indexl.html