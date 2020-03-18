Market Overview

Five Below's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 7:17am   Comments
On Wednesday, March 18, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Five Below's EPS to be near $1.94 on sales of $687.05 million.

Five Below earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.58. Quarterly sales came in at $602.68 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 22.01%. Sales would be up 14% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.170 0.500 0.340 1.58
EPS Actual 0.180 0.510 0.460 1.590

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Five Below have declined 51.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Five Below stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Five Below is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/36011/indexr.html

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

