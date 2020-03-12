Q2 Earnings Outlook For Jabil
On Friday, March 13, Jabil (NYSE: JBL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Jabil analysts model for earnings of 64 cents per share on sales of $6.16 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Jabil posted a profit of 64 cents on sales of $6.07 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 0.00% increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.940
|0.860
|0.570
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|1.050
|0.880
|0.570
|0.64
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Jabil have declined 1.12%. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Jabil stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Jabil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/36012/indexl.html
