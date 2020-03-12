Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Jabil
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 3:51pm   Comments
On Friday, March 13, Jabil (NYSE: JBL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Jabil analysts model for earnings of 64 cents per share on sales of $6.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Jabil posted a profit of 64 cents on sales of $6.07 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 0.00% increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.940 0.860 0.570 0.61
EPS Actual 1.050 0.880 0.570 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Jabil have declined 1.12%. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Jabil stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Jabil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/36012/indexl.html

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

