Q4 Earnings Outlook For Tilly's

On Thursday, March 12, Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tilly's reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $172.16 million.

Tilly's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 27 cents. Revenue was $170.61 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 29.63%. Revenue would be up 0.91% from the year-ago period. Tilly's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.210 0.210 0.020 0.25 EPS Actual 0.230 0.310 0.020 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tilly's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tilly's is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwjfg3br