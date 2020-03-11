Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Dollar General
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 2:23pm   Comments
Share:

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Dollar General EPS will likely be near $2.02 while revenue will be around $7.15 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dollar General posted EPS of $1.84 on sales of $6.65 billion. Sales would be up 7.52% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.380 1.570 1.390 1.88
EPS Actual 1.420 1.740 1.480 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 40.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Dollar General stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20200312/en

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Dollar Tree Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Amid Coronavirus Fears
March Outlook: Political Season Starts To Sizzle, But Coronavirus Still Hogs Headlines
8 Retail Stocks To Put In Your Cart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga