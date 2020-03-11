Q4 Earnings Preview: Dollar General

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Dollar General EPS will likely be near $2.02 while revenue will be around $7.15 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dollar General posted EPS of $1.84 on sales of $6.65 billion. Sales would be up 7.52% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.380 1.570 1.390 1.88 EPS Actual 1.420 1.740 1.480 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 40.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Dollar General stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20200312/en