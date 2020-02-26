Q4 Earnings Outlook For Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Acushnet Holdings will report earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $362.61 million.

Acushnet Holdings reported a per-share profit of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $343.36 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 53.33% increase for the company. Sales would be up 5.61% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Acushnet Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.290 0.590 0.550 0.18 EPS Actual 0.390 0.510 0.460 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Acushnet Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Acushnet Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.