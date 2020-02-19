A Preview Of Cheesecake Factory's Q4 Earnings

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cheesecake Factory EPS is expected to be around 60 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $706.21 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of 60 cents on sales of $585.15 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 0.00% increase for the company. Sales would be up 20.69% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.550 0.810 0.600 0.62 EPS Actual 0.590 0.820 0.620 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Cheesecake Factory stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.