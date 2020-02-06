Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For The Madison Square Garden Co
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2020 1:19pm   Comments
On Friday, February 7, The Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for The Madison Square Garden is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

The Madison Square Garden EPS is expected to be around $2.63, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $639.38 million.

In the same quarter last year, The Madison Square Garden reported earnings per share of $3.42 on revenue of $632.19 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 23.10% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.14% from the year-ago period. The Madison Square Garden's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -2.000 -2.610 1.690 2.77
EPS Actual -3.360 -3.080 1.480 3.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with The Madison Square Garden. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Madison Square Garden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pwxxt6ao

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

