Allstate's Earnings: A Preview
On Tuesday, February 4, Allstate (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Allstate EPS will likely be near $3.24 while revenue will be around $8.89 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Allstate posted EPS of $1.24 on sales of $8.86 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 161.29%. Revenue would be have grown 0.35% from the same quarter last year. Allstate's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.580
|1.530
|2.6
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|2.180
|2.300
|1.24
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Allstate stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
