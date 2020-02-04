Allstate's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, February 4, Allstate (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Allstate EPS will likely be near $3.24 while revenue will be around $8.89 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allstate posted EPS of $1.24 on sales of $8.86 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 161.29%. Revenue would be have grown 0.35% from the same quarter last year. Allstate's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.580 1.530 2.6 1.16 EPS Actual 2.180 2.300 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Allstate stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.