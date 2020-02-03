Q4 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for ConocoPhillips's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

ConocoPhillips EPS will likely be near 80 cents while revenue will be around $7.67 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, ConocoPhillips reported EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $10.36 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 29.20% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 25.97% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.750 1.030 0.840 0.97 EPS Actual 0.820 1.010 1.000 1.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate ConocoPhillips stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/niq9pxr2