Honeywell International's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 2:06pm   Comments
On Friday, January 31, Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Honeywell is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Honeywell modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.04 on revenue of $9.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Honeywell posted EPS of $1.91 on sales of $9.73 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 6.81%. Revenue would be down 1.22% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.010 2.080 1.83 1.89
EPS Actual 2.080 2.100 1.920 1.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Honeywell stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Honeywell is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://honeywell.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1278294&tp_key=91b102ee75

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

