Mondelez Q4 Earnings Preview

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 29. Here's Benzinga's look at Mondelez's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mondelez reporting earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Mondelez announced EPS of 63 cents on revenue of $6.77 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.76% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 0.99% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.57 0.610 0.63 EPS Actual 0.640 0.570 0.650 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Mondelez stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mondelez is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oqtua3n9