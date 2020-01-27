Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Lear
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Share:

Lear (NYSE: LEA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.15 and sales around $4.49 billion.

Lear reported a profit of $4.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.94 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 46.91% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.15% on a year-over-year basis. Lear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 3.170 3.760 4.160 3.95
EPS Actual 3.540 3.780 4.000 4.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lear is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.lear.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEA)

16 Auto Parts Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of GDP Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga