Q4 Earnings Preview For Lear

Lear (NYSE: LEA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.15 and sales around $4.49 billion.

Lear reported a profit of $4.05 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.94 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 46.91% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.15% on a year-over-year basis. Lear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.170 3.760 4.160 3.95 EPS Actual 3.540 3.780 4.000 4.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lear is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.lear.com/events-and-presentations