A Preview Of Skyworks Solutions Q1 Earnings

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Skyworks Solutions reporting earnings of $1.65 per share on sales of $880.47 million.

In the same quarter last year, Skyworks Solutions reported EPS of $1.83 on revenue of $972.00 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.84% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 9.42% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.500 1.350 1.430 1.85 1.92 EPS Actual 1.520 1.350 1.470 1.83 1.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Skyworks Solutions stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xw24wj4n