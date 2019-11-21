Market Overview

Nordstrom's Earnings Q3 Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2019
On Thursday, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nordstrom modeled for quarterly EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $3.67 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nordstrom posted a profit of 67 cents on sales of $3.75 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 4.48%. Revenue would have fallen 2.08% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Nordstrom's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.770 0.430 1.43 0.65
EPS Actual 0.900 0.230 1.48 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Nordstrom have declined 30.75%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Nordstrom stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nordstrom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxcgzmig

