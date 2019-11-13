Cisco Systems Q1 Earnings Outlook

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cisco Systems's EPS to be near 81 cents on sales of $13.08 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of 75 cents on sales of $13.07 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 8.00%. Sales would be up 0.06% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.820 0.770 0.72 0.72 EPS Actual 0.830 0.780 0.73 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cisco Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cisco Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.cisco.com/events/default.aspx