CBS Q3 Earnings Preview

CBS (NYSE: CBS) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 91 cents and sales around $3.36 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CBS announced EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $3.26 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 26.61% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.97% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.120 1.380 1.54 1.22 EPS Actual 1.160 1.370 1.5 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate CBS stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CBS is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ckpnf6d