Vista Outdoor's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 1:34pm   Comments
On Thursday, November 7, Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 10 cents and sales around $460.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vista Outdoor reported EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $546.59 million. Sales would have fallen 15.73% from the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.060 0.130 0.07 0.02
EPS Actual -0.080 0.010 0.09 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Vista Outdoor have declined 48.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Vista Outdoor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vista Outdoor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/33101/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

