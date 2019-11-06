A Preview Of SeaWorld Entertainment's Q3 Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment earnings of $1.40 per share. Revenue will likely be around $490.01 million, according to the consensus estimate.

SeaWorld Entertainment EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.10. Revenue was $483.18 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 27.27% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 1.41% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.530 -0.630 -0.14 1.08 EPS Actual 0.640 -0.410 0.01 1.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SeaWorld Entertainment stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SeaWorld Entertainment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/32681/indexr.html