Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Fiesta Restaurant
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2019 7:13am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, November 5, Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Fiesta Restaurant EPS will likely be near 11 cents while revenue will be around $164.83 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fiesta Restaurant reported EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $174.65 million. Revenue would be down 5.62% from the same quarter last year. Fiesta Restaurant's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.230 0.150 0.06 0.19
EPS Actual 0.210 0.150 0.08 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Fiesta Restaurant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiesta Restaurant is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FRGI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Outlook For CarGurus

Alarm.com's Q3 Earnings Preview