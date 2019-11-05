Q3 Earnings Outlook For Fiesta Restaurant

On Tuesday, November 5, Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Fiesta Restaurant EPS will likely be near 11 cents while revenue will be around $164.83 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fiesta Restaurant reported EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $174.65 million. Revenue would be down 5.62% from the same quarter last year. Fiesta Restaurant's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.230 0.150 0.06 0.19 EPS Actual 0.210 0.150 0.08 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Fiesta Restaurant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiesta Restaurant is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.