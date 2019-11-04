Preview: Mallinckrodt's Q3 Earnings
On Tuesday, November 5, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Mallinckrodt earnings will be near $1.98 per share on sales of $774.73 million, according to analysts.
If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 5.71%. Revenue would be up 21.05% from the same quarter last year. Mallinckrodt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.080
|1.710
|1.92
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|2.530
|1.940
|2.18
|2.1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mallinckrodt stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Mallinckrodt is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/de8ogz3n