Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Mallinckrodt's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 1:09pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, November 5, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Mallinckrodt earnings will be near $1.98 per share on sales of $774.73 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 5.71%. Revenue would be up 21.05% from the same quarter last year. Mallinckrodt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 2.080 1.710 1.92 1.79
EPS Actual 2.530 1.940 2.18 2.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mallinckrodt stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mallinckrodt is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/de8ogz3n

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MNK)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings Deluge, SITC Conference In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Takes 20.5% Stake In BeiGene, Paratek's Mixed Clinical Readout, CareDx Slips On Guidance
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 Pharma Companies Settle Opioid Lawsuits Ahead Of Trial With Ohio Counties; 2,300 Cases Remain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Allergan Q3 Earnings Preview