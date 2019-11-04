A Preview Of Prudential Financial's Q3 Earnings

Don't be caught off-guard: Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, November 4.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Prudential Financial earnings of $3.06 per share. Revenue will likely be around $14.24 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Prudential Financial announced EPS of $3.15 on revenue of $14.43 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.86% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 1.33% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 3.230 3.140 2.82 3.16 EPS Actual 3.140 3.000 2.44 3.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Prudential Financial stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.