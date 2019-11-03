Sysco Q1 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Sysco (NYSE: SYY) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, November 4.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sysco reporting earnings of 97 cents per share on sales of $15.50 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Sysco reported EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $15.21 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 6.59%. Revenue would be up 1.87% from the year-ago period. Sysco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.060 0.700 0.73 0.92 0.93 EPS Actual 1.100 0.790 0.75 0.91 0.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Sysco stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Sysco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.sysco.com/annual-reports-and-sec-filings/events-and-presentations/events/11-04-19