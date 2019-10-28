Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For TrueBlue
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, October 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

TrueBlue earnings will be near 66 cents per share on sales of $624.64 million, according to analysts.

TrueBlue EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Sales were $680.37 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 16.46%. Sales would be down 8.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.580 0.250 0.59 0.78
EPS Actual 0.640 0.270 0.61 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on TrueBlue stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TrueBlue is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TBI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

National Oilwell Varco Q3 Earnings Preview