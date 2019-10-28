Q3 Earnings Outlook For TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, October 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

TrueBlue earnings will be near 66 cents per share on sales of $624.64 million, according to analysts.

TrueBlue EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Sales were $680.37 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 16.46%. Sales would be down 8.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.580 0.250 0.59 0.78 EPS Actual 0.640 0.270 0.61 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on TrueBlue stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TrueBlue is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.