Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ingevity

On Wednesday, Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Ingevity's EPS to be near $1.41 on sales of $365.40 million.

Ingevity EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.16. Revenue was $311.20 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 21.55%. Sales would be up 17.42% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.330 0.970 0.77 1.04 EPS Actual 1.360 0.990 1.07 1.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Ingevity stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.