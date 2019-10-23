Q3 Earnings Preview For CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday, October 23. Here's Benzinga's look at CoreLogic's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

CoreLogic EPS is expected to be around 82 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $461.29 million.

CoreLogic reported a profit of 72 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $451.77 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.89% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.11% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.750 0.380 0.48 0.77 EPS Actual 0.820 0.450 0.48 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on CoreLogic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.