A Preview Of Renasant's Q3 Earnings

Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) announces its next round of earnings Monday, October 21. Here's Benzinga's look at Renasant's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 74 cents and sales around $153.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, Renasant reported EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $137.49 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.13% decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 11.46% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Renasant's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.810 0.770 0.78 0.77 EPS Actual 0.800 0.770 0.78 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Renasant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.