Q1 Earnings Preview For Atlassian Corporation

Don't be caught off-guard: Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 17.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Atlassian Corporation will report earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $351.80 million.

In the same quarter last year, Atlassian Corporation reported earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $267.29 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 31.62% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.160 0.180 0.21 0.19 0.12 EPS Actual 0.200 0.210 0.25 0.2 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Atlassian Corporation are up 61.42%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Atlassian Corporation stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Atlassian Corporation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.