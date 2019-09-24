A Preview Of Synnex's Q3 Earnings

Synnex (NYSE: SNX) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.86 and sales around $5.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Synnex reported EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $4.91 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.28% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 15.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Synnex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.710 2.74 3.09 2.46 EPS Actual 2.860 2.84 3.65 2.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Synnex stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Synnex is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.