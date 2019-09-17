FedEx Q1 Earnings Outlook

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for FedEx's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict FedEx will report earnings of $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 8.38%. Revenue would be up 0.11% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 4.930 3.17 3.94 3.82 EPS Actual 5.010 3.03 4.03 3.46

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FedEx have declined 31.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FedEx is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/event-details/2019/FedEx-Q1-FY20-Earnings-Call/default.aspx