Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Q1 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 17, 2019 7:20am   Comments
Share:

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 17. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for FedEx's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict FedEx will report earnings of $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 8.38%. Revenue would be up 0.11% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 4.930 3.17 3.94 3.82
EPS Actual 5.010 3.03 4.03 3.46

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FedEx have declined 31.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FedEx is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/event-details/2019/FedEx-Q1-FY20-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FDX)

7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2019
CBP Seeks To Expand E-Commerce Pilot Participation
Farm To Table On Nationwide Scale
Energy Shares Up, Transports Lower In Pre-Market Trading After Attacks On Saudi Arabia
Mike Khouw's FedEx Options Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Preview Of Adobe's Q3 Earnings