Q2 Earnings Preview For SecureWorks
SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
SecureWorks's per-share loss will be near 4 cents on sales of $133.05 million, according to Wall Street analysts.
In the same quarter last year, SecureWorks posted a loss of 1 cent on sales of $128.78 million. Revenue would be have grown 3.32% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.050
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.020
|0.02
|0.06
|-0.01
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SecureWorks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
SecureWorks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kotjarww