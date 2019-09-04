SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

SecureWorks's per-share loss will be near 4 cents on sales of $133.05 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, SecureWorks posted a loss of 1 cent on sales of $128.78 million. Revenue would be have grown 3.32% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.050 0.01 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.020 0.02 0.06 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SecureWorks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SecureWorks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kotjarww